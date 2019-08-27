Bank Of Hawaii Has Upped Holding in Realty Income (O) as Share Value Declined; Group One Trading LP Holding in Macerich Co (MAC) Trimmed by $496,692 as Share Price Declined

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 49.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 6,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 20,553 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 13,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.73. About 790,656 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 95.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 11,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 516 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22,000, down from 12,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.71. About 669,424 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – O’HERN WILL SUCCEED ARTHUR COPPOLA; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Robert Perlmutter, Former Chief Operating Officer, Has Departed; 04/04/2018 – Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH MAY ANNOUNCE COPPOLA RETIREMENT PLAN SOON AS THIS WEEK; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $82, EST. 81C; 20/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Art Coppola is retiring from the mall owner later this year; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c; 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl (NYSE:RHI) by 9,480 shares to 10,540 shares, valued at $687,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,120 shares, and cut its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling & Yahnke Lc invested in 0.15% or 21,186 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa holds 0.02% or 36,885 shares. Hartford Inc holds 0.02% or 750 shares. Westpac Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 120,590 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp holds 54,666 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Northstar Invest Ltd Liability Com invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 10,717 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gp Lc has 0.03% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 90,815 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 129,970 shares or 3.5% of the stock. Lasalle Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). First Foundation Advsrs owns 4,311 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 6,200 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 50,412 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc accumulated 84,489 shares or 0.42% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 88,271 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Cwm Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 20 shares. Moreover, Calamos Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 22,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs Inc holds 20,645 shares. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Proffitt & Goodson invested in 0.02% or 2,144 shares. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 265,726 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 8,990 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 8,913 shares. Advisory Services Lc invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Vanguard Gp Inc invested in 0.03% or 19.84 million shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Axa has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 15,708 shares.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (Put) by 538,600 shares to 651,800 shares, valued at $61.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan N V (Call) by 121,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 655,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (Call).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.39 million activity. O HERN THOMAS E also bought $140,081 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares. $649,882 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was bought by Stephen Andrea M. $91,280 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was bought by Volk Kenneth.