Bank Of Hawaii Has Upped Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Stake by $515,250; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Vermilion Energy (VET) Holding as Share Price Declined

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 63.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 6,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,745 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 10,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.19. About 402,718 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 1.54% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 12,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,204 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 50,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 724,933 shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 32.43% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 17/04/2018 – S&P PLACED VERMILION ENERGY INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Spartan Energy Corp; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Negotiates Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – WITHOUT INCLUSION OF SPARTAN ASSETS, CO EXPECTS PRODUCTION TO INCREASE EACH QUARTER THROUGHOUT 2018; 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q FFO C$1.29/Shr; 28/05/2018 – Spartan Energy Closes Arrangement With Vermilion Energy; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Maintains Roughly Same Unused Credit Capacity as Before Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy to Acquire Spartan Energy for C$1.4 Billion; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S: VERMILION PURCHASE OF SPARTAN IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 17/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwartz Counsel has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). First Allied Advisory Services Inc reported 0.02% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Trustmark State Bank Trust Department accumulated 0% or 10 shares. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Fruth Invest has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Whittier has invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Credit Agricole S A invested in 21,000 shares. Ghp Investment Advsr owns 28,420 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. 296,827 are held by Ronna Sue Cohen. Assetmark has 0% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Riverhead Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 44,953 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 1.23 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cibc National Bank Usa owns 8,485 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 350 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 3,163 shares to 5,376 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Holdings (NYSE:SC) by 21,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,870 shares, and cut its stake in Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO).

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 6,420 shares to 646,687 shares, valued at $48.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 4,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO).

Analysts await Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 55.56% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.18 per share. VET’s profit will be $43.50 million for 16.48 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Vermilion Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.