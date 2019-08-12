Bank Of Hawaii Has Trimmed Holding in Cme Group (CME) by $380,316; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Salzhauer Michael Increased Its Stake

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 42.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 38,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 129,514 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11M, up from 90,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $108.03. About 2.17 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19%; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank `Open-Minded’ on Crypto: TOPLive; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Fintech Partnership Head to Run Crypto Strategy; 02/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE; 05/03/2018 – Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks; 13/03/2018 – Shell, Eni preempt any U.S. probe over Nigeria with filings

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 27.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 6,120 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 8,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $216.21. About 151,023 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in a deal valued at $5.5 billion; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bo; 11/04/2018 – Russia says will give sanction-hit Rusal short-term liquidity; 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO DETERMINE WHETHER A FIRM OFFER CAN BE MADE; 15/03/2018 – Exchange operator CME in talks with Britain’s NEX for possible takeover; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP – CONFIRMS HAS RECEIVED NON-BINDING PROPOSAL FROM CME GROUP INC REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF NEX AT A PRICE OF £10 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME BOARD BELIEVES THERE IS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR UNDERTAKING ACQUISITION; 11/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SAG OVER 1 PCT FOLLOWING LATE THURSDAY’S WEAKER CASH PRICES, FUNDS ROLL OUT OF JUNE INTO BACK MONTHS – TRADE; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC – AMENDMENT; 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY PROFIT-TAKING, RENEWED TRADE WAR WORRIES -TRADE

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Northrop Grumman, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Newmont Goldcorp, Starbucks and CME – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Broadcaster CME raises 2019 profit forecast for second straight quarter – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CME’s second-quarter earnings fall, expenses weigh – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group (CME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “XLF, BRK.B, CME, CB: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.23% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Meristem Family Wealth Lc holds 1,404 shares. Trust Of Vermont invested in 0.63% or 44,180 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has 4,566 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 2.43M shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.04% or 37,911 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 1.28 million shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mngmt holds 0.13% or 97,871 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested 0.13% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Lockheed Martin Management has 0.11% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 138,685 are owned by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 41,132 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 223,844 shares.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,348 shares to 61,493 shares, valued at $9.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VTI) by 166,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 9,184 shares to 5,416 shares, valued at $385,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 36,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,005 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “JPMorgan’s Consumer Banking Strength To Drive Strong Q2 Results Despite Investment Banking Headwinds – Forbes” on July 15, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan posts an earnings beat, but forecast on interest income disappoints – CNBC” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Bailard has invested 0.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Federated Invsts Pa has 0.56% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.22 million shares. Boston Rech Mngmt holds 0.37% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8,853 shares. Georgia-based Crawford Investment Counsel has invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Choate Inv invested 0.61% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Price T Rowe Md has 38.03 million shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Aqr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.53 million shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company stated it has 0.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Smead Mgmt holds 4.4% or 855,785 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De has invested 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 123,692 are owned by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And. Bancshares Of The West has 83,487 shares. Bourgeon Mngmt Ltd Llc has 65,081 shares for 3.86% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Ltd Company holds 0.72% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3.15 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 1.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).