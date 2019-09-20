Bank Of Hawaii Has Trimmed Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stake by $401,016; Stock Price Rose; Lubar & Company Has Decreased Its Stake in Enlink Midstream (ENLC) by $4.19 Million

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 38.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 1,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,160 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $636,000, down from 3,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $280.71. About 1.09 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221

Lubar & Company decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lubar & Company sold 419,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.94 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lubar & Company who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.48. About 275,839 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr (SPY) by 5,377 shares to 247,424 shares, valued at $72.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (AGG).

