Bank Of Hawaii Has Raised Public Storage (PSA) Position by $629,517; Oldfield Partners Llp Has Trimmed Infosys LTD (INFY) Holding by $9.02 Million

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 902,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53 million, down from 4.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.81. About 10.28M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q REV. 180.83B RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS IDENTIFIES INR104B TO BE PAID TO SHRHOLDERS IN FY19; 24/04/2018 – Infosys Buy Calls Mount Even as TCS Enters $100 Billion Club; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Infosys ex-CFO’s severance pay attracts service tax; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS: CONSULTING VERY MUCH AT CENTER OF CO’S FUTURE STRATEGY; 08/04/2018 – Mint: With new CEO in place, Nandan Nilekani takes a step back at Infosys; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR ANNUALIZED CONSOLIDATED EMPLOYEE ATTRITION AT 19.5 PCT VS 17.1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Economic Times: Infosys may hire more than 2000 at Indiana hub: Report; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- ANTICIPATES COMPLETION OF SALE OF KALLIDUS, SKAVA, PANAYA BY MARCH 2019

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Public Storage Inc (PSA) by 53.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 2,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 8,361 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 5,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Public Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $257.5. About 822,678 shares traded or 5.53% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 15,644 shares to 146,445 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IJR) by 4,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,229 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $558.73M for 21.09 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $987.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 188,900 shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $70.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 81,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris (NYSE:PM).

