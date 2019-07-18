Bank Of Hawaii Has Raised Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake; Ansys (ANSS) Sentiment Is 1.27

Ansys Inc (ANSS) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 229 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 181 decreased and sold positions in Ansys Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 74.76 million shares, down from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ansys Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 5 to 13 for an increase of 8. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 159 Increased: 154 New Position: 75.

Bank Of Hawaii increased Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) stake by 11.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Hawaii acquired 2,110 shares as Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)’s stock rose 5.92%. The Bank Of Hawaii holds 20,705 shares with $3.31 million value, up from 18,595 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing Inc now has $71.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $165.21. About 239,315 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%)

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $8.86 million activity. $418,155 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Ayala John. Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Friday, February 8. 6,035 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $875,129 were sold by Politi Douglas W. On Wednesday, February 13 Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,706 shares. $509,766 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by O’Brien Dermot J on Tuesday, January 22. Perrotti Thomas J also sold $176,063 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, January 22. 36,364 shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A, worth $5.42 million.

Bank Of Hawaii decreased Vanguard (VB) stake by 4,688 shares to 108,144 valued at $16.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 437 shares and now owns 4,265 shares. Ishares Core Msci (IEMG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 253,656 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 7,990 shares. Hl Fin Services Limited Liability Corp invested in 104,410 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Geode has 6.84 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Mairs & Pwr Inc holds 5,052 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zevin Asset Lc owns 131,683 shares. 24 were accumulated by James Inv. Parkside Financial Bank Tru reported 3,237 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability stated it has 39,964 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 6.86M shares or 0.71% of the stock. Csat Invest Advisory LP owns 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 30 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 45,106 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 58,193 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 47,044 shares. Moreover, Highland Cap Mgmt LP has 0.34% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADP vs. Paychex: Comparing Key Metrics For The Two Largest Payroll Processing Companies – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADP Payrolls 102K, Trade Deficit Worsens: Countdown to Rate Cut? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Canada sheds jobs in May as construction hiring falls -ADP – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Markets Pull Back Slightly, ADP & BLS This Week – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADP, ORLY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. holds 5.98% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. for 57,780 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh owns 121,230 shares or 4.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dock Street Asset Management Inc has 3.98% invested in the company for 63,749 shares. The Kentucky-based Harvey Investment Co Llc has invested 3.61% in the stock. Df Dent & Co Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 977,248 shares.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.49M for 47.76 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ANSYS: Making The Future Truly Futuristic – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ansys to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results after Market Close on August 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes Ansys (ANSS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ANSYS Welcomes Lynn Ledwith as Vice President of Marketing – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ansys: Slowing Growth, Higher Expenses – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.48 billion. The firm offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It has a 42.4 P/E ratio. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services.

The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $208.24. About 122,109 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M