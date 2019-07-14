Bank Of Hawaii Has Lowered Starbucks (SBUX) Holding By $1.30 Million; White Pine Capital Has Lowered Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stake

White Pine Capital Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) stake by 9.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Pine Capital Llc sold 3,805 shares as Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The White Pine Capital Llc holds 36,527 shares with $5.11 million value, down from 40,332 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Com now has $356.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.78M shares traded or 151.95% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials

Bank Of Hawaii decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 46.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Hawaii sold 17,500 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 10.28%. The Bank Of Hawaii holds 20,525 shares with $1.53M value, down from 38,025 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $108.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 4.84M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 28/05/2018 – Starbucks Is The Most Popular Payment App In America; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: NYPD sergeant blames beatdown on Starbucks feeding homeless; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak sales in the U.S; 08/05/2018 – Starbucks Trying to Woo Afternoon Customers; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video alarming, but not hurting hiring efforts; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY IN SHANGHAI; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON STARBUCKS – CNBC; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS EXPECTS TO RETURN ABT $20B TO HOLDERS THROUGH 2020; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys majority stake in UK’s Pret a Manger

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 13.87 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

White Pine Capital Llc increased Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) stake by 133,200 shares to 454,815 valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1. It also upped Regis Corp (NYSE:RGS) stake by 35,260 shares and now owns 125,290 shares. General Elec Co Com (NYSE:GE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel reported 0.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited reported 93,932 shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Liability holds 330,264 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Ltd accumulated 212,682 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Moreover, Beach Investment Counsel Pa has 3.72% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 235,958 shares. Curbstone Fincl Corporation accumulated 30,786 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited reported 0.38% stake. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) reported 12,916 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 742,385 shares. 34,232 are owned by Hartford Fincl. Godsey Gibb Associate holds 0.16% or 7,316 shares. Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas has 189,344 shares for 3.24% of their portfolio. Haverford Tru Company reported 1.07 million shares stake. 1.18M were accumulated by Citigroup. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 1.56M shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, June 11.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. Citigroup maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Monday, February 25 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $152 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co.

Among 12 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive.

Bank Of Hawaii increased Paypal Holdings Inc. stake by 7,663 shares to 20,651 valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 4,054 shares and now owns 65,214 shares. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was raised too.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17M for 30.74 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

