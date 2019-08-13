Bank Of Hawaii Has Lowered Bank Of Hawaii (BOH) Holding by $354,900 as Shares Rose; As Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stock Value Declined, Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Cut Position by $1.55 Million

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 27,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 89,571 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 116,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $69.8. About 6.32M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES OPPORTUNITIES TO ACCELERATE QUALCOMM’S SUCCESS; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Offer To Acquire Qualcomm; 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm Receives Presidential Order Prohibiting Broadcom’s Proposed Takeover of Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM WRITES LETTER TO CONGRESS ON PROPOSED QUALCOMM DEAL; 14/03/2018 – Trump’s sudden Broadcom-Qualcomm ruling could put a serious chill on cross-border M&A

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 22,737 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, down from 27,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Bank Of Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $81.51. About 113,004 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation owns 0.05% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 5,250 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co holds 0% or 240 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) or 5,564 shares. Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 33,897 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 80,370 shares. Ckw Grp stated it has 5,505 shares. Cullinan Associate Inc reported 4,587 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 13,605 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 10,819 shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Shelton Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc holds 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 5,543 shares. Ashfield Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 0.11% or 12,646 shares in its portfolio. The Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 0.01% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH).

More notable recent Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Par Pacific acquires Tacoma refinery with Bank of Hawaii’s help – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on January 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bank of Hawaii CEO to get $2M incentive bonus, 3% base pay raise – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Net income up nearly 19% for Bank of Hawaii in 2018 – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,583 shares to 24,608 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (BND).

Analysts await Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, up 2.21% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BOH’s profit will be $56.46M for 14.66 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Hawaii Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.71% negative EPS growth.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco S And P 500 Equal Weig by 20,924 shares to 55,183 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 1,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, M&T Financial Bank Corporation has 0.35% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.18 million shares. Mairs And Power Incorporated invested in 1.25M shares or 0.86% of the stock. Utah Retirement System holds 0.26% or 228,990 shares in its portfolio. Diligent Ltd reported 33,672 shares. 79,766 are held by Jolley Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. 78,200 were reported by Andra Ap. 4,358 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca). Tower Bridge, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 108,790 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Benedict Fin Advisors reported 54,579 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability invested in 568 shares or 0% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 10,000 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd reported 0.06% stake. The New York-based Estabrook Capital Management has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 96,549 are owned by First Interstate Natl Bank.