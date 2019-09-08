Bank Of Hawaii Has Lifted Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding by $335,490; Ashford Capital Management Upped Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $1.05 Million

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 2,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 20,705 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 18,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $173.25. About 4.87M shares traded or 140.77% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%)

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 257.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 17,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 24,750 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 6,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Inc holds 0.03% or 48,029 shares in its portfolio. Sonata Cap Grp reported 10,660 shares stake. Salem Management Inc reported 2.69% stake. Peddock Limited Co reported 1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Vident Advisory Limited Company invested in 0.27% or 83,376 shares. Axa reported 2.22M shares. Churchill Management Corp invested 0.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Godsey And Gibb Associate reported 0.03% stake. Sabal has invested 2.81% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 15,323 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Lincluden Management Limited reported 227,174 shares. Affinity Invest Advisors Limited Company invested in 2.45% or 202,173 shares. Credit Capital Invs Lc invested in 3.18% or 50,000 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Company Ltd accumulated 10,700 shares.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclay 7 (IEF) by 10,095 shares to 61,458 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Telecommunications Etf (IYZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scott & Selber owns 0.26% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,078 shares. Daiwa Securities Inc has invested 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has 1,800 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt has 23,697 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Athena Cap Advsr Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Israel-based Psagot Inv House Ltd has invested 0.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Intact Management has 0.11% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 18,700 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt accumulated 3,835 shares. Wms Prtn Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 12,777 were accumulated by Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Brown Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,822 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gru Limited Liability Company owns 1,450 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 3.22% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).