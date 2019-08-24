Bank Of Hawaii Has Decreased Its Holding in Progressive (PGR) as Stock Price Rose; As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Market Valuation Declined, Conning Has Upped Its Holding

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 32.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 9,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 19,150 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 28,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 2.18M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22

Conning Inc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 22,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 228,274 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, up from 205,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 7.75M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Pipeline Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) – Williams Companies Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CLY) by 34,584 shares to 214,416 shares, valued at $12.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 27,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,620 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Gsci Commodity I (GSG).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. The insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653. On Thursday, August 8 Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 4,000 shares. CHAZEN STEPHEN I also bought $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Monday, May 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.42% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). E&G Advsr Lp has 0.23% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 18,204 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Com accumulated 2.90M shares. Bancshares Of Mellon reported 10.23 million shares stake. 1.39 million are owned by Cqs Cayman L P. Signaturefd Limited Company accumulated 13,966 shares. New York-based Adirondack Tru has invested 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bessemer Grp Inc stated it has 463,051 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 5.15M shares. 33,126 are owned by Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd. Freestone Holding Lc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 162,525 shares. Sei owns 362,936 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 19,655 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Chickasaw Cap Management Ltd Liability Co invested 9.43% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.50M for 14.79 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VWO) by 32,495 shares to 603,903 shares, valued at $25.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bonness reported 28.36% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv owns 150,511 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bancorp stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Advisory Networks Ltd accumulated 21,482 shares. Fiera Cap has invested 0.07% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Crawford Invest Counsel invested in 0.01% or 5,180 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 297 shares. Trustmark State Bank Tru Department reported 628 shares stake. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Pa reported 45,592 shares. Pggm Investments accumulated 1.19M shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Co owns 0.51% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 742,215 shares. Eagle Asset invested 0.42% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,108 shares. Sageworth Trust reported 0% stake.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Progressive Corp (PGR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.