Bank Of Hawaii Has Cut Its Santander Consumer Usa Holdings (SC) Position by $448,665; Schaller Investment Group Continues to Hold Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $109.64. About 1.02 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Holdings (SC) by 48.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 21,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,870 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $483,000, down from 44,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 1.16 million shares traded or 6.00% up from the average. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 6.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M; 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Volume Surges Almost 28 Times Average; 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO; 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality; 04/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER FINANCE S.A. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.67; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,826 shares to 4,143 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VXUS) by 11,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (BND).

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SC’s profit will be $312.11 million for 7.08 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust invested in 0.01% or 2,260 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability invested in 0% or 67,300 shares. Gluskin Sheff Associate holds 445,213 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Gam Ag owns 53,014 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Incorporated has 0% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 23,456 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 2,414 shares. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 14,088 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 50,000 shares. 6,024 are held by Prelude Capital Management Lc. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 598,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 500,000 are owned by Soros Fund Mngmt. Riverhead reported 0.23% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Artemis Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.32M shares. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 256,411 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 14,736 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forte Capital Limited Liability Co Adv, New York-based fund reported 33,257 shares. Guyasuta Inv Inc reported 131,209 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association owns 138,111 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cibc Bancorporation Usa owns 8,055 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Prudential Fincl, a New Jersey-based fund reported 223,104 shares. Midas holds 0.87% or 19,400 shares. Archon Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 58,000 shares. 226,266 are held by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Schaller reported 67,960 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc stated it has 31,170 shares. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 0.06% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cap Guardian Trust holds 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 3,761 shares. M&T Bancorporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Vident Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 34,411 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 6,107 shares.