Bank Of Hawaii Has Cut Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $481,163 as Market Value Rose; Minerva Advisors Lifted Saga Communications (SGA) Holding by $1.21 Million as Valuation Declined

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Saga Communications Inc (SGA) by 42.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 40,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 135,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, up from 95,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Saga Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.02M market cap company. It closed at $30.95 lastly. It is down 15.38% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SGA News: 08/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY NET REVENUE INCREASED 7.1% TO $28 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Saga Communications 4Q Rev $31.5M; 24/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC – INCREASED BOARD SIZE TO SEVEN, APPOINTED WARREN LADA TO BOARD EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 23/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, REPORTS RETIREMENT OF COO; 06/03/2018 Saga Communications 4Q EPS $2.51; 23/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Announces The Retirement Of Chief Operating Officer; 08/05/2018 – Saga Communications 1Q Rev $28M; 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Announces that Chris Forgy is Appointed Senior Vice President/Operations; 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications; Board Size Increasess to Seven; 26/03/2018 – Saga Comms Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 23 Days

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 3,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 48,925 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.42 million, down from 52,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 1.72M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (AGG) by 5,261 shares to 127,754 shares, valued at $14.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VYM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, West Coast Limited Liability has 0.29% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mariner Limited Liability Company invested in 295,996 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Lc has 0.15% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bb&T Ltd Liability invested in 0.71% or 595,516 shares. 58,136 were accumulated by Charter Trust Co. Buckhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has 54,889 shares. Granite Lc has 0.62% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,225 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Montag A And Associates Inc owns 1.51% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 129,428 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.24% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fidelity Natl Financial Incorporated accumulated 186,516 shares. Community National Bank Na has 56,840 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability accumulated 308,167 shares. Moreover, Bartlett And Co Lc has 2.26% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.62 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.37, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold SGA shares while 7 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.49 million shares or 0.16% more from 4.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Investment Partners owns 0% invested in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) for 394 shares. Us Bancshares De holds 0% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) or 100 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management holds 0.01% or 33,000 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Co invested in 153,955 shares. Seizert Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 22,532 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley owns 129 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Legal General Grp Inc Public has invested 0% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). American Int Grp has 2,416 shares. Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) or 133 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability holds 0% or 16,804 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 5,600 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) for 5,842 shares.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28M and $184.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 32,000 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.