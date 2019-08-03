Bank Of Hawaii Has Cut Its Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $380,871; As Newmont Mng (NEM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Lowered Its Stake

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 15,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 776,714 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.78 million, down from 791,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 5.71M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 3,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 82,234 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, down from 86,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names Roddy global co-head of diversified industrials; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 18/05/2018 – Puma Resumed at Overweight by JPMorgan Cazenove; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 07/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DRYDEN: OVERWEIGHT EQUITIES DESPITE TARIFF THREAT; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: JPMorgan Chase vows a regional expansion. Does an acquisition make sense?; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN NAMES KARIM BEN REJEB AS CLIENT EXECUTIVE, PARIS: MEMO

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,196 shares to 103,851 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 13.44 million shares. Mutual Of Omaha Fincl Bank Wealth Management stated it has 5,914 shares. Cap Guardian Tru has invested 1.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Tributary Management Limited Com has 0.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 10,775 shares. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 113,386 shares. Teewinot Cap Advisers Ltd Com accumulated 101,207 shares or 3.43% of the stock. Community Bank & Trust Of Raymore reported 98,943 shares or 3.63% of all its holdings. Nbt Savings Bank N A holds 125,480 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.58% or 19,946 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth invested in 12,094 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 93,995 shares. Arrowmark Colorado holds 114,650 shares. Pettee Invsts has invested 5.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bourgeon Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 3.86% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank has invested 1.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3,050 shares to 74,512 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 18,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU).

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.15 million for 22.51 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Financial has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Piedmont Advisors has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 8,616 shares. Massachusetts-based Adage Prtnrs Grp Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.06% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Barnett & reported 1,150 shares. Oberweis Asset Management reported 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ameritas Prtn Inc has 0.02% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 9,714 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 6,536 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 2,003 shares. 34,148 were accumulated by Asset Mgmt. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Inc has invested 0.08% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Co has invested 0.54% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,744 shares. High Pointe Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Element Capital Lc stated it has 0.09% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

