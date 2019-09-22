Bank Of Hawaii Has Boosted By $307,099 Its Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stake; Nlight (LASR) Shorts Lowered By 3.78%

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) had a decrease of 3.78% in short interest. LASR’s SI was 2.80 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.78% from 2.91 million shares previously. With 326,400 avg volume, 9 days are for Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)’s short sellers to cover LASR’s short positions. The SI to Nlight Inc’s float is 9.5%. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 588,767 shares traded or 34.55% up from the average. nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) has declined 55.17% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.17% the S&P500. Some Historical LASR News: 30/05/2018 – nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Date for Investor Conference Participation; 30/05/2018 – nLlGHT, Inc. Announces Date for Investor Conference Participation; 30/04/2018 nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additiona; 23/05/2018 – NLIGHT 1Q EPS 0c; 23/05/2018 – NLIGHT 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 23/05/2018 – NLIGHT 1Q Rev $42.5M

Bank Of Hawaii increased Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) stake by 190.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of Hawaii acquired 23,623 shares as Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)’s stock rose 3.49%. The Bank Of Hawaii holds 36,039 shares with $498,000 value, up from 12,416 last quarter. Huntington Bancshares Inc now has $14.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.4. About 13.06M shares traded or 46.22% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and makes semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company has market cap of $595.84 million. The firm also produces optical fiber products. It has a 125.48 P/E ratio. It markets and sells its products to original equipment maker primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe.

Bank Of Hawaii decreased Vanguard (BLV) stake by 11,118 shares to 14,012 valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Xerox Corp stake by 13,245 shares and now owns 9,890 shares. Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HBAN shares while 174 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 760.75 million shares or 1.90% less from 775.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable Lp invested in 0.01% or 25,017 shares. Ameritas Prtn reported 0.01% stake. Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 27,900 shares. Captrust reported 0.03% stake. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia owns 507,838 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 42,337 are held by Daiwa Secs Gru. 114,630 are held by Johnson Invest Counsel. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.06% or 48,733 shares. Aperio Grp Llc accumulated 618,542 shares. Huntington Comml Bank owns 4.80 million shares. 340,400 were reported by Andra Ap. Girard Prtnrs reported 0.04% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Davenport And Co Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). 412,017 are held by Royal London Asset Management Limited.

Among 2 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock (NASDAQ:HBAN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock has $1600 highest and $1400 lowest target. $15’s average target is 4.17% above currents $14.4 stock price. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, September 13 by DA Davidson. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) on Monday, July 8 to “Underperform” rating.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity. STEINOUR STEPHEN D also bought $240,019 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) on Friday, May 17.

