Bank Of Hawaii Decreased Stake in Pepsico (PEP) as Share Price Rose; As Waste Management Del (WM) Valuation Rose, Argyle Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $744,625

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc Del (WM) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 6,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 34,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99 million, down from 41,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $115.17. About 347,124 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 3,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 48,925 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.42 million, down from 52,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $135.52. About 678,917 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp Ny has invested 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Guardian Capital LP owns 82,454 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 115,085 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, West Coast Financial Limited has 0.29% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 9,526 shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability owns 3,346 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Networks stated it has 0.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lsv Asset Management accumulated 28,803 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Elm Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.25% or 2,750 shares. Motco reported 37,278 shares. Illinois-based Interocean Capital Limited Liability has invested 2.79% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Guardian Inv Mgmt invested 1.65% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Somerset Tru Co invested in 1.01% or 14,904 shares. Drexel Morgan holds 5,450 shares. The Pennsylvania-based S&T Bancorporation Pa has invested 0.58% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 5,860 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.59 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Up – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (EFA) by 10,619 shares to 40,287 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 5,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 73,164 shares. 2,829 are owned by Davis R M. Park Natl Oh invested in 8,285 shares. Wendell David Associates Inc owns 2,450 shares. Plante Moran Ltd Co, Michigan-based fund reported 1,421 shares. Choate Inv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited accumulated 0% or 61 shares. Wellington Shields And Lc invested in 10,433 shares. Monetta Ser Inc stated it has 17,000 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 1.58% or 7,235 shares. Cap Intl owns 2.04 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 4,833 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Aspen Invest Mngmt has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Griffin Asset Mngmt invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Argyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $252.92M and $263.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 16,177 shares to 30,993 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.