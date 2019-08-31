Bank Of Hawaii Decreased Its Stake in Ameriprise Financial (AMP) by $594,688 as Stock Declined; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Value Rose, Utah Retirement Systems Has Lifted Its Stake

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) by 70.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 4,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 1,953 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250,000, down from 6,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $128.98. About 655,345 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameriprise Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMP); 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B; 05/03/2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Columbia Overseas Core Fund; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c Vs. 83c; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 4,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 323,317 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.85M, up from 319,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 3.32 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.96 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.22 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $507.85 million for 8.14 P/E if the $3.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual EPS reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.46% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,826 shares to 4,143 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA).

More notable recent Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For April 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ameriprise: Management Is Focused On Margin Expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMP) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ameriprise Financial gains a bull at Argus – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMP) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fincl Associates holds 2,372 shares. Fort Washington Invest Inc Oh invested 0.03% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Kames Public Limited Company accumulated 7,547 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Schroder accumulated 211,051 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 6,200 were reported by Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd. Whittier Trust holds 0% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) or 673 shares. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America reported 391 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 5,117 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 2,190 shares. Penobscot Investment Management Inc invested in 2,575 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Bridges Mgmt Inc has 40,433 shares. 8,175 were accumulated by Fulton Natl Bank Na. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 19,066 shares.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 7,332 shares to 124,801 shares, valued at $13.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 26,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).