Bank Of Hawaii Decreased Home Depot (HD) Stake By $1.23 Million; Last Week BOK Financial (BOKF) Coverage

Bank Of Hawaii decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 33.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Hawaii sold 6,450 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Bank Of Hawaii holds 12,567 shares with $2.41 million value, down from 19,017 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $231.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters

Among 2 analysts covering BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BOK Financial had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) rating on Monday, July 1. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $8900 target. Raymond James maintained BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) on Thursday, July 25 with “Outperform” rating. See BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold BOK Financial Corporation shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One Limited invested in 200 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 1,932 shares. State Street stated it has 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Amalgamated National Bank reported 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 15,559 shares. Earnest Partners Lc accumulated 4 shares. Broadview Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.79% or 35,760 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability owns 64,605 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,301 shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 131,581 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 174,468 shares stake. Da Davidson And has 2,833 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 0.01% or 58,801 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Llc invested in 6,996 shares. Penn Cap Mngmt holds 0.18% or 7,850 shares in its portfolio.

BOK Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, operates BOKF, NA that provides various financial services and products in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. The company has market cap of $5.70 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. It has a 11.85 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Bank Of Hawaii increased Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 6,196 shares to 103,851 valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard (VTV) stake by 11,504 shares and now owns 556,905 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, February 26. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $203 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 26. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Credit Suisse. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.99 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.