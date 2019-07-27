Bank Of Hawaii Decreased Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) as Share Value Rose; Private Management Group Decreased Its Autozone (AZO) Holding by $11.22 Million; Stock Price Rose

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 1,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,698 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35M, down from 40,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 4.76 million shares traded or 67.07% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS WILL STAY IN BBB+ DEBT RATING AREA; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 10,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,535 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.13M, down from 35,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1146.18. About 230,602 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO)

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 8,246 shares to 238,063 shares, valued at $25.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iteris Inc (NYSEMKT:ITI) by 99,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Camping World Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 EPS, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.46 million for 13.13 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Private Tru invested in 262 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs owns 713 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 35,692 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 285 shares. 561,600 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advisors. Fred Alger holds 27 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank accumulated 19 shares or 0% of the stock. Stephens Ar reported 1,132 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Todd Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.47% or 50,895 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,100 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 278 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 114,720 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 238 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp holds 0.05% or 24,953 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Valuewalk.com which released: “Opioid Litigation Could Cause Force Big Pharma Firms Into Bankruptcy: Tilson – ValueWalk” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone to hold Stockholders’ Meeting December 19, 2018 NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on December 11, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Motley Fool” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AutoZone Continues To Impress – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – S&P Closes Higher as U.S. Temporarily Eases Huawei Restrictions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VWO) by 32,495 shares to 603,903 shares, valued at $25.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VEA).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. Another trade for 76,411 shares valued at $13.62 million was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden. $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6. 22,036 shares valued at $3.99 million were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31. $5.41 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lesa Sroufe stated it has 3,229 shares. Hexavest, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 206,556 shares. Korea Inv holds 0.43% or 506,331 shares. First Business Financial Svcs Inc has 0.1% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Garde Capital Inc stated it has 2,950 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Arrow Fin Corp accumulated 6,729 shares. Howard Mngmt holds 0.48% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 17,759 shares. Kepos Capital Lp reported 32,307 shares. 49,814 are owned by Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Com. Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt reported 4,594 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Estabrook Capital Management reported 1,883 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,090 are owned by Centurylink Inv Management. Janney Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Financial Bank Of Stockton invested 0.46% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Notis stated it has 0.26% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).