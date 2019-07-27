Bank Of Hawaii Decreased Cme Group (CME) Holding by $380,316; Share Price Rose; Greenlight Capital Boosted Its Stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by $14.58 Million

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.16M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75 million, up from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.86. About 628,250 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 27.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,120 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 8,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $201.07. About 1.19M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 18/05/2018 – CME Deal Gets 99.98% of Proxy Votes From NEX Group Shareholders; 19/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 02/04/2018 – CME chief not expecting asset sales; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 Million Contracts for the First Time; Interest Rate Futures and Options Reach All-Time Dail; 20/03/2018 – Disrupting Business: Blockchain Technology Offers Solutions Across the Board; 28/03/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 32 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES 3 MORE TIMES IN 2018 VS 38 PCT A WEEK AGO – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 25/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 11/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 03/05/2018 – CME Makes It Doubly Expensive to Trade West Texas Oil Futures; 08/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Limited has 11,925 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 3,558 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fcg Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 4,156 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt owns 6,877 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 23,857 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.78% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 24,387 were accumulated by Sns Fin Limited Liability Corp. First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division reported 3,958 shares stake. Moreover, Legal General Group Inc Plc has 0.2% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 166,435 shares. Whittier Trust invested in 905 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 499,852 shares. Haverford holds 1,319 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dubuque Savings Bank Communications accumulated 152 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset reported 151,181 shares stake.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50 million for 30.84 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (FLOT) by 87,728 shares to 155,814 shares, valued at $7.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).