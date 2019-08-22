Bank Of Hawaii Decreased Arista Networks (ANET) Stake by $303,010; Shares Declined; Private Wealth Advisors Has Upped Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Market Valuation Declined

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 51.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 965 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 905 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 1,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $227.66. About 399,873 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.49; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 5,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $1815.91. About 1.56 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s expanding growth profit gives the company more room to invest in its business and explore new areas; 10/04/2018 – Amazon VP to Deliver Keynote at Licensing Expo 2018; 06/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Amazon has already visited D-FW in HQ2 search, favors downtown Dallas; 02/04/2018 – AQUAhydrate Launches First Ever Military Ambassador Program to Inspire Family Fitness and Unity; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 10/04/2018 – jason miller: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AMZN earnings: “I love this.”; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Pauses Huge Development Plans in Seattle Over Tax Plan; 20/05/2018 – Variety: `The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Renewed for Season Three by Amazon; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. IS GIVING A SUBSIDY TO AMAZON

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10,775 shares to 22,370 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 2,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).