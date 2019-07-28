Bank Of Hawaii Cut Novo Nordisk (NVO) Holding by $893,568; As Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Valuation Declined, Muzinich & Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $18.43 Million

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 14,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 665,414 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $873.36M, down from 679,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.76. About 84,246 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 5.59% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE$0.56; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk (NVO) by 45.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 17,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,236 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 37,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Novo Nordisk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 1.09 million shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 6.08% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 27/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 04/04/2018 – OMX Copenhagen 20 Falls 1.6% to 957.6; Novo Nordisk Leads Losses; 24/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Shows Clinically Meaningful Weight Loss in People Receiving Saxenda®; 21/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk says haemophilia drug data support clinical profile; 16/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Fall; Obesity Market Down 7%; 05/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK AND EPIDESTINY TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT NOVO NORDISK HAS OBTAINED AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENCE TO EPIDESTINY’S SICKLE CELL DISEASE (SCD) PROGRAMME, EPI01; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – ADULTS WITH OBESITY TREATED WITH SEMAGLUTIDE LOST UP TO 13.8% OF THEIR BODY WEIGHT AFTER 52 WEEKS SIGNIFICANTLY MORE THAN THOSE TREATED WITH PLACEBO; 03/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: REFIXIA ACHIEVES GREATER TOTAL FACTOR IX EXPOSURE; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – APPOINTED NORDEA DANMARK, FILIAL AF NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL) AS LEAD MANAGER TO EXECUTE PROGRAMME INDEPENDENTLY

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 20.35 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 7,663 shares to 20,651 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 6,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Novo’s oral semaglutide successful in two late-stage T2D studies – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Novo Nordisk’s Growth Initiatives May Make The Stock Sweet Again – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oral Ozempic: Finally, An Alpha Catalyst For Novo Nordisk? – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Novo Nordisk Is on the Upswing — for Now – Motley Fool” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Adobe Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

More notable recent TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock – Business Wire” on March 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Increases For The High-Yield BDC Sector, Part 3: TPG Specialty Lending – Seeking Alpha” published on February 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Potential Buyers and Activists are Piling Into Triangle Capital – The Motley Fool” on February 23, 2018. More interesting news about TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Expands its Board of Directors and Elects Hurley Doddy and Jennifer Gordon to the Board – Business Wire” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TPG Specialty Lending: Scoop Up This Top-Shelf 8.6%-Yielding BDC On The Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 24, 2018.

Analysts await TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 17.86% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.56 per share. TSLX’s profit will be $30.38M for 10.74 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.20% EPS growth.