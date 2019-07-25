Bank Of Hawaii Cut Its Cme Group (CME) Holding by $380,316 as Stock Price Rose; Cbs New (CBS) Share Value Declined While Levin Capital Strategies LP Cut by $517,000 Its Position

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 38.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 17,535 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $833,000, down from 28,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 1.24M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: Multiple victims taken to hospital after shooting at YouTube headquarters, CBS San Francisco reports; 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom better off with other suitors than a forced marriage: Analyst; 15/03/2018 – Saudi crown prince says will develop nuclear bomb if Iran does-CBS TV; 18/05/2018 – Drama intensifies as future of CBS-Viacom hangs in the balance; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 04/04/2018 – CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; 04/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 26/04/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: CBS Special Report on air right now – BILL COSBY found GUILTY; 17/05/2018 – CBS-Redstone Fight Is Far From Over — in Court or the Boardroom; 14/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 27.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,120 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 8,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201.63. About 568,823 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 Million Contracts for the First Time; Interest Rate Futures and Options Reach All-Time Dail; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.86; 24/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT ON LATE MONDAY’S HIGHER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES, FUTURES’ DISCOUNTS TO CASH PRICE EXPECTATIONS -TRADE; 25/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 16/03/2018 – Fitch: Successful CME Offer Could Be Positive for NEX’s Ratings; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP: CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED FROM CME GROUP; 21/03/2018 – CME’s pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets; 20/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL SELLING, POSITIONING BEFORE USDA REPORT -TRADE; 08/05/2018 – CME Group Announces First Trades of New SOFR Futures

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CBS’s profit will be $442.25M for 10.85 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.87% negative EPS growth.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 145,911 shares to 373,539 shares, valued at $12.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 111,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50 million for 30.92 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2,645 shares to 8,675 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..

