Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) and Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Comparing side by side

As Regional – Pacific Banks companies, Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) and Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii Corporation 81 4.99 N/A 5.47 15.59 Zions Bancorporation National Association 46 2.52 N/A 4.15 10.85

In table 1 we can see Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Zions Bancorporation National Association’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Zions Bancorporation National Association appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Bank of Hawaii Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Zions Bancorporation National Association.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Zions Bancorporation National Association’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 1.3% Zions Bancorporation National Association 0.00% 12% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.9 beta indicates that Bank of Hawaii Corporation is 10.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Zions Bancorporation National Association has a 1.48 beta which is 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Zions Bancorporation National Association.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Zions Bancorporation National Association 0 1 2 2.67

Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s upside potential is 2.46% at a $82 consensus target price. On the other hand, Zions Bancorporation National Association’s potential upside is 29.90% and its consensus target price is $52. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Zions Bancorporation National Association seems more appealing than Bank of Hawaii Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.1% of Bank of Hawaii Corporation shares and 98.4% of Zions Bancorporation National Association shares. Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Comparatively, 1.1% are Zions Bancorporation National Association’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of Hawaii Corporation 1.52% 3.38% 4.1% 9.83% 5.66% 26.63% Zions Bancorporation National Association 3.59% -2.72% -7.23% -6.07% -13.96% 10.63%

For the past year Bank of Hawaii Corporation has stronger performance than Zions Bancorporation National Association

Summary

Bank of Hawaii Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Zions Bancorporation National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. In addition, the company offers commercial and retail banking, and mortgage lending products and services; and personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposits, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it provides self-directed brokerage services; small business administration and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services for corporate customers. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 436 domestic branches. Zions Bancorporation was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.