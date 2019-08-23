Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Comparing side by side

Both Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii Corporation 81 5.09 N/A 5.47 15.59 Westamerica Bancorporation 62 7.95 N/A 2.80 22.88

Demonstrates Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Westamerica Bancorporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Westamerica Bancorporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Bank of Hawaii Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Bank of Hawaii Corporation is presently more affordable than Westamerica Bancorporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Westamerica Bancorporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 1.3% Westamerica Bancorporation 0.00% 11.7% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.9 beta. Westamerica Bancorporation on the other hand, has 0.95 beta which makes it 5.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Westamerica Bancorporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 0 0.00

Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s upside potential is 0.40% at a $82 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Westamerica Bancorporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.1% and 91.7%. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.03% of Westamerica Bancorporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of Hawaii Corporation 1.52% 3.38% 4.1% 9.83% 5.66% 26.63% Westamerica Bancorporation 1.54% 1.7% 1.02% 2.63% 6.82% 15.12%

For the past year Bank of Hawaii Corporation was more bullish than Westamerica Bancorporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Bank of Hawaii Corporation beats Westamerica Bancorporation.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers in Northern and Central California. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts; interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits; money market checking deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as invests in securities. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, residential real estate, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily comprising indirect automobile loans. The company operates through 85 branch offices in 21 counties. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.