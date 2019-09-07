Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Contrasting side by side

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) compete with each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii Corporation 81 5.13 N/A 5.47 15.59 Preferred Bank 48 4.77 N/A 4.95 10.95

Demonstrates Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Preferred Bank earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Preferred Bank appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Bank of Hawaii Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Bank of Hawaii Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Preferred Bank, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 1.3% Preferred Bank 0.00% 17.1% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 0.9 beta, while its volatility is 10.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Preferred Bank’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.2 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Preferred Bank.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Preferred Bank 0 2 1 2.33

Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -0.43% and an $82 consensus price target. Competitively Preferred Bank has an average price target of $54, with potential upside of 8.00%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Preferred Bank seems more appealing than Bank of Hawaii Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Preferred Bank are owned by institutional investors at 77.1% and 78.5% respectively. Insiders held 1.6% of Bank of Hawaii Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Preferred Bank’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of Hawaii Corporation 1.52% 3.38% 4.1% 9.83% 5.66% 26.63% Preferred Bank 0.2% 12.94% 11.43% 14.69% -13.3% 25.01%

For the past year Bank of Hawaii Corporation has stronger performance than Preferred Bank

Summary

Bank of Hawaii Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Preferred Bank.