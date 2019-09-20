Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) and its rivals on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.26% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Bank of Hawaii Corporation has 1.6% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 3.04% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Bank of Hawaii Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii Corporation 0.00% 17.80% 1.30% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Bank of Hawaii Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii Corporation N/A 81 15.59 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Bank of Hawaii Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Bank of Hawaii Corporation is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Bank of Hawaii Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.38 1.63 2.51

Bank of Hawaii Corporation presently has an average target price of $82, suggesting a potential downside of -5.16%. The rivals have a potential upside of 66.70%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Bank of Hawaii Corporation make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bank of Hawaii Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of Hawaii Corporation 1.52% 3.38% 4.1% 9.83% 5.66% 26.63% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year Bank of Hawaii Corporation has stronger performance than Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a beta of 0.9 and its 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 0.87 which is 13.43% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of Hawaii Corporation does not pay a dividend.