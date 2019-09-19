Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Contrasting side by side

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) have been rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii Corporation 81 5.41 N/A 5.47 15.59 Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 17 2.14 N/A 1.24 14.30

In table 1 we can see Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Bank of Hawaii Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Bank of Hawaii Corporation is presently more expensive than Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 1.3% Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.9 shows that Bank of Hawaii Corporation is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. has a 0.45 beta and it is 55.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s downside potential is -5.63% at a $82 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.1% and 37.6% respectively. About 1.6% of Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.2% of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of Hawaii Corporation 1.52% 3.38% 4.1% 9.83% 5.66% 26.63% Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 5.27% 5.71% 4.78% 1.14% -7.93% 7.7%

For the past year Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii Corporation beats on 11 of the 10 factors Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.