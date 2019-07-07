Bank Of Hawaii Continues to Hold Holding in Expedia Group (EXPE); As Cummins (CMI) Valuation Rose, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Raised Position by $817,970

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $169.15. About 650,428 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 44.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 2,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 6,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $135.12. About 709,866 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $769,399 activity. $30,900 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares were sold by Embree Tracy A. Shares for $675,000 were sold by Freeland Richard Joseph.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cars.com, Comerica, Cummins, Enbridge, Lyft, Micron, Roku, Stryker, Uber, Visa, Western Digital and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cummins Westport Appoints Gordon Exel as President – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,257 shares to 1,885 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,978 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Expedia Group Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: HPQ, EXPE, FL – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “EXPE Has Been Trending Downward Since August – Investorplace.com” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Travel Pair Trade: Citi Upgrades Booking Holdings, Downgrades Expedia – Benzinga” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Susquehanna Downgrades Expedia: ‘It Could Take Several Quarters To Resolve These Issues’ – Benzinga” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

