Bank Of Hawaii Boosted Visa (V) Stake; Tortoise Capital Advisors Stake In Cheniere Energy (LNG) Was Has Upped

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 352,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 7.92 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $541.60 million, up from 7.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 1.44 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 4,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 65,214 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.19M, up from 61,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 9,275 shares to 19,150 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,265 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IEFA).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking reported 189,825 shares stake. Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 0% or 802 shares. Cypress Funds Ltd Llc invested in 425,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated accumulated 851,870 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 5,392 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp owns 98,922 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 277 were accumulated by Manchester Ltd Liability Co. Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt Communication accumulated 0.22% or 14,555 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The invested in 6.09M shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 0.02% or 705,545 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 1,786 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 13D Mngmt Ltd Liability has 306,078 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 63,474 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora accumulated 37,972 shares or 0.93% of the stock.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 1.08 million shares to 5.86 million shares, valued at $158.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 44,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE).