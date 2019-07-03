Bank Of Hawaii Boosted Stake in Honeywell International (HON) by $844,984 as Market Value Rose; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Decreased Procter & Gamble (PG) Stake by $1.08 Million

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,109 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.35M, down from 167,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 5.72M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 5,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,493 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77M, up from 56,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $178.4. About 1.06M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Paz George also sold $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,257 shares to 1,885 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,120 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77M. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando. Shares for $1.81 million were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.68B for 26.91 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Int’l (NYSE:PM) by 5,130 shares to 146,916 shares, valued at $12.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 28,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).