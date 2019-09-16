Bank Of Hawaii Boosted Its Stake in Realty Income (O) by $337,620 as Market Value Declined; Stephens Investment Management Group Lifted Its Stake in Encore Cap Group (ECPG) by $4.96 Million as Share Price Rose

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 150,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The institutional investor held 699,575 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.70M, up from 549,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $34.42. About 286,519 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 01/05/2018 – Encore Dermatology Inc. Announces the Launch of IMPOYZTM (clobetasol propionate) Cream, 0.025%, a Newly Formulated High-Potency; 30/04/2018 – Conatus Announces Completion of Enrollment in ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Emricasan in Patients with NASH Cirrhosis an; 27/04/2018 – Wynn Proposes Change To Name Of $2.5 Billion Boston Casino To Encore Boston Harbor — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 05/03/2018 SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS – PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA COHORT DATA AND MELANOMA REGISTRATION STRATEGY DISCLOSURE FORTHCOMING IN 2Q18; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX CITES UPDATED RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 TRIAL; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 27/03/2018 – REVA Announces First Implant of the Fantom Encore Bioresorbable Scaffold in Switzerland; 08/03/2018 – Merkel Encore, U.S. Treasury Bond Watch: Week Ahead March 10-17

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 4,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 25,518 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 20,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $72.63. About 1.86M shares traded or 14.58% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CIM Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. Sells Properties for Approximately $1.25 Billion – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Realty Income vs. National Retail Properties – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 59% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income’s Moat Gets Wider And Wider – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Asset reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Utah Retirement stated it has 0.09% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Transamerica Fincl Advisors Incorporated invested in 0% or 87 shares. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America holds 199,709 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability invested in 549 shares or 0% of the stock. Colony Grp Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Glenview Retail Bank Trust Dept reported 3,850 shares. 32.52 million were reported by Blackrock. 115,167 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 77,346 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd Llc holds 4,700 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.09% or 101,909 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Counselors holds 0.01% or 4,470 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 14,287 shares in its portfolio. Fil Limited owns 0% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 28 shares.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 4,987 shares to 59,337 shares, valued at $7.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IVW) by 5,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,453 shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.

More notable recent Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Encore Capital Group Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Encore Sells Baycorp to Credit Corp Group – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GGAL leads financial gainers, ECPG and AMTB the only losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold ECPG shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 32.17 million shares or 3.60% more from 31.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William & Il reported 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 17,444 shares. Huntington Bankshares reported 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 8,750 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 9,600 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP has 45,112 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Swiss Bank owns 48,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Services Grp owns 35,024 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Broad Run Management Limited Com invested in 5.7% or 3.87 million shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 43 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Company reported 12,899 shares. Michigan-based Ls Investment Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Prudential Fincl reported 233,035 shares stake.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $5.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 33,246 shares to 460,146 shares, valued at $30.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 36,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 337,264 shares, and cut its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX).