Bank Of Hawaii Boosted Honeywell International (HON) Stake By $844,984; Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS) Has 1.41 Sentiment

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 38 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 27 decreased and sold holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA. The funds in our database now possess: 6.01 million shares, down from 7.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 21 Increased: 24 New Position: 14.

Bank Of Hawaii increased Honeywell International Inc (HON) stake by 9.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Hawaii acquired 5,348 shares as Honeywell International Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Bank Of Hawaii holds 61,493 shares with $9.77 million value, up from 56,145 last quarter. Honeywell International Inc now has $112.60B valuation. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.03 million shares traded or 74.81% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 19.71% above currents $156.49 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, July 9. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Honeywell International – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “HONEYWELL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Honeywell International Inc. – HON – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Bank Of Hawaii decreased Vanguard (VB) stake by 4,688 shares to 108,144 valued at $16.52 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 1,994 shares and now owns 38,698 shares. Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fragasso Group has 0.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Woodley Farra Manion Port reported 4.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Blume Capital Mgmt Inc holds 7,300 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 699,736 shares. Montecito Financial Bank reported 8,917 shares. Tiemann Investment Limited Co has invested 0.2% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Jennison Ltd holds 0.02% or 125,987 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 12,751 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Co reported 16,918 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 1,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.56% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stonebridge Management Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Partnervest Advisory Llc reported 2,972 shares. South State Corp holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 76,573 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Co has 0.08% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 40,179 shares traded. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) has declined 37.76% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPS News: 05/03/2018 Lenders One Celebrates the Largest Number of New Members in its 18-Year History; 23/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Solutions Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 18/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Altisource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 29/03/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Altisource Ptfl Sol SA 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 17/05/2018 – Owners.com Survey Reveals Home Buyers Seek More Tech-Based Tools from Real Estate Agents; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POS; 26/04/2018 – Paul Muolo: Under Mulvaney, the CFPB decides not to file any charges against Ocwen vendor Altisource:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as a marketplace and transaction solutions well-known provider for the real estate, mortgage, and consumer debt industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $305.26 million. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Services segment offers services that span the mortgage and real estate lifecycle to loan servicers, originators, rental property investors, and real estate consumers. It currently has negative earnings. This segment provides asset management, origination, insurance, property valuation, and default management services.

Cqs Cayman Lp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. for 195,000 shares. Whitebox Advisors Llc owns 284,842 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.05% invested in the company for 155,400 shares. The New York-based Indexiq Advisors Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Petrus Trust Company Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 9,840 shares.

More notable recent Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s (NASDAQ:ASPS) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) Down 13.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Owners.com Agents Receive Best of Zillow Award – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Foot Locker Inc (FL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.