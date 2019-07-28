Bank of Hawaii (BOH) to pay $0.65 on Sep 16, 2019; Panagora Asset Management Has Raised Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Position By $473,480

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (CVGI) stake by 61.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Panagora Asset Management Inc acquired 67,640 shares as Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (CVGI)’s stock rose 2.04%. The Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 177,562 shares with $1.36 million value, up from 109,922 last quarter. Commercial Vehicle Group Inc now has $257.57M valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 126,424 shares traded. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) has declined 10.61% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGI News: 12/03/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 4Q Rev $188.3M; 07/03/2018 Commercial Vehicle Conference Call Set By Seaport for Mar. 15; 22/05/2018 – Commercial Vehicle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Commercial Vehicle Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGI); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: CVGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 21/05/2018 – COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 18, SCOTT ARVES WAS UNANIMOUSLY ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 1Q EPS 32c; 12/03/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 4Q Adj EPS 12c; 12/03/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 4Q Loss $7.23M; 03/05/2018 – COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP INC CVGI.O – 2018 NORTH AMERICAN CLASS 5-7 PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE UP SLIGHTLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Bank of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) is expected to pay $0.65 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:BOH) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.65 dividend. Bank of Hawaii Corp’s current price of $85.04 translates into 0.76% yield. Bank of Hawaii Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $85.04. About 140,380 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has declined 6.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) stake by 67,977 shares to 352,210 valued at $28.32M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI) stake by 24,828 shares and now owns 92,043 shares. Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold CVGI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 22.64 million shares or 1.50% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Finance reported 0% stake. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 358,593 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 18,377 are held by Trexquant L P. Ironwood Mngmt Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 285,190 shares. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0% in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI). Bridgeway Capital Management invested in 0.02% or 179,100 shares. 4,777 were accumulated by Legal General Public Limited Company. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc accumulated 45,786 shares or 0% of the stock. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 264,985 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prns Llp accumulated 19,041 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0% or 37,000 shares in its portfolio. Ajo LP holds 0.01% or 256,555 shares. Eqis Capital Management holds 0.02% or 24,347 shares. Rockshelter Management Lc has 292,909 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the holding firm for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial services and products in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. The company has market cap of $3.46 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services, and Treasury and Other. It has a 15.52 P/E ratio. The Retail Banking segment offers financial services and products to clients and small businesses.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $464,423 activity. 5,833 Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) shares with value of $464,423 were sold by Crofts Sharon M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold Bank of Hawaii Corporation shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corp holds 0.01% or 9,797 shares. 5,505 were reported by Ckw Fincl Group Incorporated. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability holds 8,618 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 8,920 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Gemmer Asset Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 12,059 shares. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 19,143 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management has invested 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Clearbridge Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Co Bankshares holds 19,341 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,390 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Huntington State Bank stated it has 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH).