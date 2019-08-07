Bank of Hawaii (BOH) to pay $0.65 on Sep 16, 2019; AURIZON HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES A (QRNNF) SI Decreased By 0.31%

Bank of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) is expected to pay $0.65 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:BOH) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.65 dividend. Bank of Hawaii Corp’s current price of $81.36 translates into 0.80% yield. Bank of Hawaii Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $81.36. About 141,349 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28

AURIZON HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES A (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) had a decrease of 0.31% in short interest. QRNNF’s SI was 3.52M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.31% from 3.53 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 35177 days are for AURIZON HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES A (OTCMKTS:QRNNF)’s short sellers to cover QRNNF’s short positions. It closed at $3.95 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the holding firm for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial services and products in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. The company has market cap of $3.31 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services, and Treasury and Other. It has a 14.85 P/E ratio. The Retail Banking segment offers financial services and products to clients and small businesses.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold Bank of Hawaii Corporation shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Apg Asset Nv has 0% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 32,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has invested 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,915 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested in 75,237 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Management Ltd has 5,766 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Dean Investment Associate Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.82% or 71,210 shares. Blair William Il reported 7,308 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 27 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star Invest stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Utah Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 7,717 shares. Penobscot Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.08% or 4,500 shares. Synovus Fincl invested in 785 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 10,027 shares.

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated heavy haul freight railway operator in Australia. The company has market cap of $7.91 billion. It transports various commodities, such as mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns and cities, as well as coal and iron ore. It has a 22.32 P/E ratio. The firm also operates and manages the Central Queensland Coal Network that consists of 2,670 kilometers of track network; and provides various specialist services in rail design, engineering, construction, management, and maintenance, as well as offers supply chain solutions.