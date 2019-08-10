Bank Of Hawaii (BOH) Stock Price Rose While Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Cut Stake; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose, Delta Asset Management Decreased Its Stake

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 45,099 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, down from 50,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $82.89. About 187,742 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 14,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 262,800 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.34M, down from 277,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock owns 0.02% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 4.91M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 141,483 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 565,472 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 32,000 shares. Stifel, Missouri-based fund reported 59,894 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 10,819 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 157,236 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Toronto Dominion Bank holds 722 shares. Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 0.01% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 59,555 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 7,717 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank reported 14,761 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 0.04% or 434,285 shares.

More notable recent Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “Laurie Havener Hunsicker, Most Award Winning Bank Analyst Ever, is Pounding the Table for the Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) – The Wall Street Transcript” on January 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of Hawaii declares $0.62 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 2.21% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BOH’s profit will be $56.48 million for 14.91 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Bank of Hawaii Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.71% negative EPS growth.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 21,073 shares to 433,395 shares, valued at $51.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvent Electric Plc by 132,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.31M were reported by Gateway Advisers Limited Co. Ssi Investment Mngmt reported 7,189 shares. Tennessee-based Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 254,835 were accumulated by Whittier Com. Ccm Advisers Limited Liability has 2.25% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 128,738 shares. Baltimore has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 77,989 were reported by Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company Il. Korea Inv owns 2.29M shares. Brookstone Cap Management holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 29,473 shares. Colonial Advsrs reported 117,047 shares stake. Lvm Mngmt Limited Mi reported 0.52% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Westend Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smithbridge Asset Inc De has invested 2.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Forbes J M & Llp has invested 4.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 42,572 are owned by Tower Ltd Llc (Trc).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kimberly-Clark Earnings: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Procter & Gamble Issues Soft Outlook After Beating Analyst Estimates – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Handed Fresh Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.