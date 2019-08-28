Bank Of Hawaii (BOH) Share Price Rose While Dean Investment Associates Has Trimmed Holding; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $4.45 Million

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $119.06. About 651,352 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 17,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 71,210 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, down from 88,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Bank Of Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $81.2. About 134,280 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 11,770 shares to 88,324 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HCA Holdings EPS misses by $0.26, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why HCA Healthcare Slipped Today – The Motley Fool” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Digital Reasoning CEO takes same role at publicly traded company – Nashville Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap reported 83,166 shares. Assetmark stated it has 84,070 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.35% or 93,200 shares. Capstone Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5,911 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Bankshares reported 950 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.39% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech invested in 15,239 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability invested in 96 shares. Polar Llp reported 381,048 shares. American Interest Gp accumulated 113,369 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Smithfield Tru accumulated 1,295 shares. Sun Life stated it has 454 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Investments Com reported 11,296 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 99,100 shares. Nomura Asset Management invested in 0.06% or 46,284 shares.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 14,125 shares to 114,306 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 9,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Ltd Company stated it has 80,370 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 240 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 80,400 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Leavell Invest owns 4,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.01% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Regions Fincl has 1,822 shares. 11,592 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Blackrock Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited holds 10,468 shares. Voya Invest Management Lc holds 30,472 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc owns 8,245 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 33,897 shares. Orrstown Financial Services reported 0.01% stake. Cwm Limited holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio.