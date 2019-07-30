Bank Of Hawaii (BOH) Holder Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trimmed Stake by $86.43 Million as Share Value Declined; Legg Mason (LM) Market Value Rose While Boyar Asset Management Lifted Its Stake

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 528.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 63,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 12,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.38. About 268,198 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 7.85% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe- FT; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy; 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Total Debt, After a $100 M Revolver Repayment in March, Was $2.4 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Charlie Dreifus Celebrates 20 Years at Royce; 06/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $46; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 28C, EST. 30C; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 98.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,709 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Bank Of Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $84.96. About 63,782 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has declined 6.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Lc invested in 0.01% or 12,787 shares. Synovus Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 634 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.03% or 173,590 shares in its portfolio. Olstein Mngmt LP owns 344,503 shares. 466,979 were reported by Principal Group Inc Incorporated Inc. 1.17 million were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Lc. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 124,499 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 244,250 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Us Bankshares De holds 6,339 shares. Moreover, Ellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Centurylink Invest Mgmt Communications accumulated 22,963 shares. Menta Limited Liability Corp reported 39,838 shares stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Weiss Multi reported 0.08% stake. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 681,732 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invs Lc invested in 153 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise holds 0% or 119,569 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Llc owns 12 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 225 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 1.06 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 9,730 shares. 14,608 are held by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 10,468 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 170 shares. 2,010 were reported by Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability. Burney stated it has 10,478 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. 5,505 were accumulated by Ckw Finance. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap holds 0.01% or 36,510 shares. Ashfield Partners Limited reported 0.11% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH).

Analysts await Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 2.21% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BOH’s profit will be $56.48M for 15.28 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Bank of Hawaii Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.71% negative EPS growth.