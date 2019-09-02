Bank Of Hawaii (BOH) Holder Dean Investment Associates Lowered Stake by $1.37 Million; Needham Investment Management Has Raised Neophotonics (NPTN) Holding by $834,000

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 17,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 71,210 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, down from 88,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Bank Of Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $82.68. About 128,977 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) by 272.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 139,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 51,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 267,291 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 22/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Department of Commerce Ruling on ZTE; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 26C; 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Direct Rev From ZTE During Fiscal Yr 2017 Was Approximately 1% of Total Rev

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 49,500 shares to 455,500 shares, valued at $16.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold NPTN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 31.62 million shares or 17.06% more from 27.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpinvest Ptnrs Bv reported 1.7% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.01% or 325,200 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies has 55,755 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Walthausen & Ltd Llc stated it has 169,680 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Masters Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.57% or 1.69M shares. Pdts Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 67,800 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Blackrock Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Secor Advsrs Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 68,342 shares. Ameritas Inv Incorporated accumulated 2,662 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Element Cap Mngmt Lc has 56,565 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 393,312 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company reported 16,809 shares.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 14,156 shares to 127,364 shares, valued at $10.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 43,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,830 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, up 2.21% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BOH’s profit will be $55.43 million for 14.87 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Hawaii Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Ptnrs Llc, a California-based fund reported 12,646 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 10,819 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). 125,796 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 12,919 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 7,127 shares. Chemical Bancorp invested in 0.04% or 4,140 shares. Minnesota-based Us Bancshares De has invested 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Fifth Third Bancorp invested in 0% or 1,001 shares. Walthausen Co Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.9% or 88,230 shares. Financial Services accumulated 0% or 60 shares. 30,472 are owned by Voya Invest Limited Liability Co. Natixis Advsr Lp stated it has 123,649 shares.