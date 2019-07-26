Bank Of Hawaii (BOH) Holder Bank Of Hawaii Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Declined; C.V.S. Caremark (CVS) Holder New England Research & Management Has Lifted Stake by $670,450

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in C.V.S. Caremark (CVS) by 60.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 12,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,650 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in C.V.S. Caremark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.83. About 1.96 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii analyzed 4,550 shares as the company's stock declined 3.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,737 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 27,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Bank Of Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 43,831 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has declined 6.72% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.15% the S&P500.

date 2019-07-26

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $464,423 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Ltd Llc has 45,099 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 63,384 shares. Ckw Financial Group Inc owns 5,505 shares. Comerica National Bank reported 26,244 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 22,775 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has 101 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Ashfield Capital Prns Lc reported 12,646 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 13,284 shares. Fmr Lc owns 0% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 329,164 shares. Axa accumulated 54,566 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 5,568 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 10,933 shares. Us State Bank De owns 3,283 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Associated Banc stated it has 0.01% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH).

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (BND) by 4,595 shares to 129,378 shares, valued at $10.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VWO) by 32,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 603,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 3,720 shares to 24,295 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 2,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,862 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. MERLO LARRY J sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73M. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of stock. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.



Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al invested 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). North Star Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gru One Trading Lp reported 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 0.31% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 25,915 shares. The Oregon-based M Holdings Secs has invested 0.4% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 78,972 shares. Donaldson Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 11,098 shares. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 0.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.94% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hanson Doremus Mngmt, a Vermont-based fund reported 6,857 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 1.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Security Natl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 0.98% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fred Alger Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 31,139 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,761 shares or 0% of all its holdings.