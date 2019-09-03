Bank Of Hawaii (BOH) Holder Bank Of Hawaii Has Trimmed Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Creative Planning Has Lowered Its Stake by $726,880

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 8,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 295,465 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.12M, down from 303,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $72.3. About 2.22 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 22,737 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, down from 27,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Bank Of Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $80.82. About 69,911 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Analysts await Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, up 2.21% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BOH’s profit will be $55.43 million for 14.54 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Hawaii Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.71% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4,460 shares to 12,395 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 2,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s (NYSE:BOH) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “BOH selects Michelle Hulst to serve as newest board member – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “WAL vs. BOH: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 10,027 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ar Asset Management stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). 319 are held by M&R Capital Mgmt. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Company accumulated 0.56% or 2,010 shares. Orrstown Fincl Serv holds 0.01% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) or 75 shares. Cadinha & Com Ltd invested in 0.48% or 30,904 shares. 12,646 were reported by Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 0.01% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 7,127 shares. Columbia Asset holds 1,500 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 32,000 shares. 5,568 were reported by Td Asset Mngmt Inc. Regions Corporation has invested 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Flat as 30-Year Bond Inverts – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: J&J Gains After Favorable Opioid Ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Ibtimes.com and their article: “Pier 1 Imports Receives Second Warning Of NYSE Delisting – International Business Times” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Minnesota warns on vaping – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7,739 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 844,778 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.2% or 162,997 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 36,453 shares. Ariel Investments Ltd Llc reported 3.26M shares. Gulf Interest Bancorp (Uk) Limited owns 30,031 shares. Benedict invested 1.89% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Linscomb Williams Incorporated owns 35,263 shares. 145,922 were reported by Jarislowsky Fraser Limited. Paloma Prtn Communications reported 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Tctc Ltd Com accumulated 194,274 shares. Shine Invest Advisory has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.45% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Da Davidson And Communication accumulated 0.1% or 64,693 shares. Mai Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.20B for 13.19 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 103,196 shares to 103,896 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 3.21M shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).