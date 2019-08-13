Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH)’s Stock Insider Trade – Joseph Gibson Purchased 5,000 Shares; Waters Has 0.84 Sentiment

Waters Corp (WAT) investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 187 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 223 sold and reduced their holdings in Waters Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 62.30 million shares, down from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Waters Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 7 to 13 for an increase of 6. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 201 Increased: 110 New Position: 77.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument maker in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.74 billion. It operates through two divisions, Waters and TA. It has a 26.15 P/E ratio. It designs, makes, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans.

Caledonia Investments Plc holds 9.17% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation for 127,000 shares. Fundsmith Llp owns 5.03 million shares or 7.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Independent Investors Inc has 4.85% invested in the company for 49,400 shares. The Wisconsin-based Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi has invested 3.79% in the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, a New York-based fund reported 387,476 shares.

Bank Of Commerce Holdings director Joseph Gibson on the August 12, 2019 purchased a total of 5,000 shares of the public company worth about $50,750 U.S. Dollars. This is based on an average stock price per share of $10.2 U.S. Dollars. The trade, dated August 12, 2019, is recorded on a report which was filed with the (SEC) and is free at your disposal here. Presently, Joseph Gibson has rights to a total of 120,988 shares or 0.66% of the company’s total market cap (Market Capitalization is a measurement of business value based on share price and number of shares outstanding).

Analysts await Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. BOCH’s profit will be $4.37 million for 10.53 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Commerce Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $210,732 activity. 2,907 shares valued at $31,100 were bought by SILBERSTEIN KARL L on Wednesday, May 1. 2,500 Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) shares with value of $25,875 were bought by Sundquist James A. The insider INDERKUM DAVID J bought 2,591 shares worth $26,677. Gibson Joseph had bought 2,500 shares worth $26,250.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding firm for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail clients and small to medium sized businesses in California. The company has market cap of $184.14 million. The company's deposit products include checking, interest bearing checking, savings, certificate of deposit, and money market deposit accounts. It has a 11.74 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, construction loans, term loans, and home equity loans.

