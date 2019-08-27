Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) and Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Commerce Holdings 11 3.25 N/A 0.87 12.32 Summit Financial Group Inc. 26 3.42 N/A 2.22 12.01

Table 1 demonstrates Bank of Commerce Holdings and Summit Financial Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Summit Financial Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Commerce Holdings. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Bank of Commerce Holdings’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bank of Commerce Holdings and Summit Financial Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Commerce Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Summit Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Bank of Commerce Holdings has a beta of 0.6 and its 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Summit Financial Group Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.94 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bank of Commerce Holdings and Summit Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 34.6% respectively. Bank of Commerce Holdings’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.2% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of Commerce Holdings -0.09% -0.19% 2.96% -1.91% -14.52% -1.73% Summit Financial Group Inc. 2.7% -1.41% 2.54% 14.3% 5.97% 37.8%

For the past year Bank of Commerce Holdings had bearish trend while Summit Financial Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Summit Financial Group Inc. beats Bank of Commerce Holdings.