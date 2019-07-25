Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) and Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Commerce Holdings 11 3.55 N/A 0.90 11.66 Citizens Financial Group Inc. 35 2.81 N/A 3.60 9.50

Demonstrates Bank of Commerce Holdings and Citizens Financial Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Citizens Financial Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Bank of Commerce Holdings. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Bank of Commerce Holdings is currently more expensive than Citizens Financial Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Commerce Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Citizens Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.59 beta indicates that Bank of Commerce Holdings is 41.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Citizens Financial Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.42 beta which makes it 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.9% of Bank of Commerce Holdings shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3% of Bank of Commerce Holdings’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of Commerce Holdings -0.57% -5.69% -9.13% -15.66% -6.7% -4.65% Citizens Financial Group Inc. -4.09% -0.7% -5.78% -10.12% -19.2% 15.07%

For the past year Bank of Commerce Holdings had bearish trend while Citizens Financial Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Bank of Commerce Holdings.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, N.A. and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking, savings, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services for retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans, leases, trade financing, deposits, treasury management, cash management, commercial cards, foreign exchange, interest rate risk management, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and capital markets advisory capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries focusing on middle-market companies, large corporations, and institutions. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through approximately 1,200 branches in 11 states across the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking platforms. It also maintains approximately 100 retail and commercial non-branch offices located in its banking footprint and in other states, and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.