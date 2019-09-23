Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) to pay $0.05 on Oct 11, 2019; Wilsey Asset Management Lowered Its Pulte Group (PHM) Position

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) is expected to pay $0.05 on Oct 11, 2019. (NASDAQ:BOCH) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Bank of Commerce Holdings’s current price of $10.95 translates into 0.46% yield. Bank of Commerce Holdings’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Sep 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 98,539 shares traded or 265.91% up from the average. Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) has declined 14.52% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BOCH News: 06/05/2018 – DJ People’s Bank of Commerce, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBCO); 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Commerce Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOCH); 20/04/2018 – People’s Bank of Commerce Earnings Increase 37%; 20/04/2018 – People’s Bank of Commerce Earnings Increase 37%; 30/04/2018 – Chris Rudberg Joins California Bank of Commerce as Vice President and Relationship Manager; 21/03/2018 – Bank of Commerce Holdings: David H. Scott to Retire From Board; 20/04/2018 – Bank of Commerce Hldgs 1Q EPS 20c; 21/03/2018 Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Retirement of Director David H. Scott and First Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.03 per Share; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys Into Bank of Commerce Holdings

Wilsey Asset Management Inc decreased Pulte Group Inc (PHM) stake by 2.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold 11,500 shares as Pulte Group Inc (PHM)’s stock rose 0.70%. The Wilsey Asset Management Inc holds 486,876 shares with $15.48M value, down from 498,376 last quarter. Pulte Group Inc now has $9.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.68. About 3.79 million shares traded or 5.72% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding firm for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail clients and small to medium sized businesses in California. The company has market cap of $199.44 million. The company's deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.72 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, construction loans, term loans, small business administration loans, and home equity loans.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $265,852 activity. On Wednesday, May 29 Sundquist James A bought $25,875 worth of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) or 2,500 shares. The insider Gibson Joseph bought 2,500 shares worth $26,250. Muttera Robert H bought $10,030 worth of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) on Monday, August 26. SILBERSTEIN KARL L bought $11,330 worth of stock. $26,677 worth of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) was bought by INDERKUM DAVID J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold Bank of Commerce Holdings shares while 16 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 9.15 million shares or 9.81% more from 8.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 166 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 224.91 million shares or 0.65% more from 223.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

