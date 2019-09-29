Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) to pay $0.05 on Oct 11, 2019; Polar Securities Has Boosted Its Brunswick (BC) Position

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) is expected to pay $0.05 on Oct 11, 2019. (NASDAQ:BOCH) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Bank of Commerce Holdings’s current price of $10.81 translates into 0.46% yield. Bank of Commerce Holdings’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Sep 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.81. About 14,019 shares traded. Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) has declined 14.52% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BOCH News: 06/05/2018 – DJ People’s Bank of Commerce, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBCO); 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys Into Bank of Commerce Holdings; 20/04/2018 – People’s Bank of Commerce Earnings Increase 37%; 20/04/2018 – People’s Bank of Commerce Earnings Increase 37%; 21/03/2018 Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Retirement of Director David H. Scott and First Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.03 per Share; 21/03/2018 – Bank of Commerce Holdings: David H. Scott to Retire From Board; 30/04/2018 – Chris Rudberg Joins California Bank of Commerce as Vice President and Relationship Manager; 20/04/2018 – Bank of Commerce Hldgs 1Q EPS 20c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Commerce Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOCH)

Polar Securities Inc increased Brunswick Corp (BC) stake by 3.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc acquired 18,107 shares as Brunswick Corp (BC)’s stock declined 3.72%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 601,468 shares with $27.60M value, up from 583,361 last quarter. Brunswick Corp now has $4.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 438,725 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 13/03/2018 – VP Dekker Gifts 200 Of Brunswick Corp; 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold BC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 76.39 million shares or 0.93% more from 75.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Investment Management holds 71,961 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 16,144 shares in its portfolio. 253,847 are held by Owl Creek Asset Management Limited Partnership. Global Thematic Partners Limited Com stated it has 332,657 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 879,140 shares. Hsbc Public Lc reported 20,299 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 7,195 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile owns 560 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alberta Invest Management, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 23,400 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.21% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) or 160,000 shares. Georgia-based Aurora Investment Counsel has invested 0.91% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Jpmorgan Chase Company stated it has 3.22M shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 35,033 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,049 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Illinois-based First Trust Advisors Lp has invested 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC).

Among 4 analysts covering Brunswick (NYSE:BC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brunswick has $6000 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 13.55% above currents $51.74 stock price. Brunswick had 10 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Jefferies upgraded the shares of BC in report on Wednesday, September 4 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 30. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Thursday, September 12.

Polar Securities Inc decreased Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) stake by 119,800 shares to 602,200 valued at $21.02 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Leo Holdings Corp stake by 296,000 shares and now owns 704,000 shares. Trinity Merger Corp was reduced too.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding firm for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail clients and small to medium sized businesses in California. The company has market cap of $196.89 million. The company's deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.56 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, construction loans, term loans, small business administration loans, and home equity loans.

