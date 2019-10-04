Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) EPS Estimated At $0.24; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Canadian National Railway has $10500 highest and $9000 lowest target. $97’s average target is 13.89% above currents $85.17 stock price. Canadian National Railway had 10 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stephens maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10500 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. The stock of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, October 1. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CNI in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. See Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) to report $0.24 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. BOCH’s profit would be $4.37M giving it 10.98 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, Bank of Commerce Holdings’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 10,804 shares traded. Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) has declined 14.52% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BOCH News: 21/03/2018 – Bank of Commerce Holdings: David H. Scott to Retire From Board; 30/04/2018 – Chris Rudberg Joins California Bank of Commerce as Vice President and Relationship Manager; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Commerce Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOCH); 20/04/2018 – People’s Bank of Commerce Earnings Increase 37%; 21/03/2018 Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Retirement of Director David H. Scott and First Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.03 per Share; 20/04/2018 – Bank of Commerce Hldgs 1Q EPS 20c; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys Into Bank of Commerce Holdings; 06/05/2018 – DJ People’s Bank of Commerce, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBCO); 20/04/2018 – People’s Bank of Commerce Earnings Increase 37%

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.17. About 1.54M shares traded or 94.24% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Unifor Affiliated CNTL Drivers Ratify New Collective Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on October 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tech Thriller Author And Hunter Harrison Biographer Are Speakers At FreightWaves LIVE Chicago – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CN 100 Celebrations Come to Winnipeg NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Canadian National Unveils Plan For Winter Operations – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CN and Evergreen Extend Intermodal Agreement NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company has market cap of $61.64 billion. The firm transports cargo, serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It has a 14.5 P/E ratio. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding firm for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail clients and small to medium sized businesses in California. The company has market cap of $191.98 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, interest bearing checking, savings, certificate of deposit, and money market deposit accounts. It has a 12.24 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, construction loans, term loans, and home equity loans.