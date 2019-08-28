Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) and The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) Comparing side by side

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) and The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) compete against each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Commerce Holdings 11 3.24 N/A 0.87 12.32 The Community Financial Corporation 31 3.16 N/A 2.73 11.91

Table 1 demonstrates Bank of Commerce Holdings and The Community Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Community Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Bank of Commerce Holdings. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Bank of Commerce Holdings is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Commerce Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% The Community Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.4% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Bank of Commerce Holdings’s volatility measures that it’s 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.6 beta. The Community Financial Corporation’s 0.32 beta is the reason why it is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.1% of Bank of Commerce Holdings shares and 33.3% of The Community Financial Corporation shares. Insiders held 1.5% of Bank of Commerce Holdings shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of The Community Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of Commerce Holdings -0.09% -0.19% 2.96% -1.91% -14.52% -1.73% The Community Financial Corporation 1.18% -3.04% 7.01% 9.16% -5.22% 11.25%

For the past year Bank of Commerce Holdings has -1.73% weaker performance while The Community Financial Corporation has 11.25% stronger performance.

Summary

The Community Financial Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Bank of Commerce Holdings.