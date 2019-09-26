Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) and Select Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Comparison side by side

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks businesses, Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) and Select Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Commerce Holdings 11 3.54 N/A 0.87 12.32 Select Bancorp Inc. 11 4.18 N/A 0.89 12.72

Demonstrates Bank of Commerce Holdings and Select Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Select Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Commerce Holdings. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Bank of Commerce Holdings’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Select Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Commerce Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Select Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Bank of Commerce Holdings is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.6 beta. Select Bancorp Inc. has a 0.36 beta and it is 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Bank of Commerce Holdings and Select Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Commerce Holdings 0 0 1 3.00 Select Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 6.98% for Bank of Commerce Holdings with consensus price target of $11.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bank of Commerce Holdings and Select Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 48% respectively. About 1.5% of Bank of Commerce Holdings’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2% are Select Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of Commerce Holdings -0.09% -0.19% 2.96% -1.91% -14.52% -1.73% Select Bancorp Inc. 0.35% -1.65% -5.1% -7.42% -11.12% -8.32%

For the past year Bank of Commerce Holdings was less bearish than Select Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Select Bancorp Inc. beats Bank of Commerce Holdings.