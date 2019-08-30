Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks company, Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Bank of Commerce Holdings’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.60% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Bank of Commerce Holdings has 1.5% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Bank of Commerce Holdings and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Commerce Holdings 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Bank of Commerce Holdings and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Commerce Holdings N/A 11 12.32 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

Bank of Commerce Holdings has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Bank of Commerce Holdings and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Commerce Holdings 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.50 2.78

With average target price of $11.5, Bank of Commerce Holdings has a potential upside of 15.00%. The potential upside of the competitors is 19.81%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data given earlier is that Bank of Commerce Holdings is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bank of Commerce Holdings and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of Commerce Holdings -0.09% -0.19% 2.96% -1.91% -14.52% -1.73% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year Bank of Commerce Holdings has -1.73% weaker performance while Bank of Commerce Holdings’s competitors have 16.99% stronger performance.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of Commerce Holdings has a beta of 0.6 and its 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bank of Commerce Holdings’s rivals are 18.93% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

Bank of Commerce Holdings does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Bank of Commerce Holdings’s peers beat Bank of Commerce Holdings.