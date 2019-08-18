Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) and its competitors on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.1% of Bank of Commerce Holdings’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.60% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Bank of Commerce Holdings shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.33% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Bank of Commerce Holdings and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Commerce Holdings 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Bank of Commerce Holdings and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Commerce Holdings N/A 11 12.32 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

Bank of Commerce Holdings has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Bank of Commerce Holdings is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Bank of Commerce Holdings and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Commerce Holdings 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.63 2.66

The potential upside of the peers is 24.91%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bank of Commerce Holdings and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of Commerce Holdings -0.09% -0.19% 2.96% -1.91% -14.52% -1.73% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year Bank of Commerce Holdings has -1.73% weaker performance while Bank of Commerce Holdings’s competitors have 16.99% stronger performance.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.6 shows that Bank of Commerce Holdings is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bank of Commerce Holdings’s competitors’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Bank of Commerce Holdings does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors Bank of Commerce Holdings’s peers beat Bank of Commerce Holdings.